Monday morning First to Know Forecast (04/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a stormy start to the week as showers and storms move from west to east across the Big Bend and southern Georgia as a strong cold front passes through. Heavy rain, frequent thunder and lightning, and some gusty winds are expected until sunrise. A few isolated showers are possible after the main line of rain passes through as skies gradually clear out through lunchtime and the afternoon. Highs will warm up near 80° this afternoon as drier air filters in with breezy winds from the northwest. After today, the week will feature low-stress weather as highs stay around the 70's and 80's with low humidity and cool mornings dropping down in the 40's and 50's. Skies will be mostly sunny everyday with no more rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures will gradually warm toward the weekend as we creep into the upper 80's.

