Monday morning First To Know forecast (04/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Sunday cold front is exiting to our east, and the bulk of the cloud cover is following it. Emerging sunshine is expected for the rest of the morning, which will become widespread and abundant by midday and beyond. Northwest breezes will make the daytime readings quite comfortable and below average for this time of season, with forecast highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight provides one more opportunity to wear sweaters or jackets with evening readings reaching the 50s before midnight and Tuesday morning lows level off in the upper 40s to around 50°. Sunshine continues Tuesday with near-average highs around 80°. Further warming is expected by midweek with the ongoing presence of high pressure, keeping the weather pattern stable and storm-free for the work week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist