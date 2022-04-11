Monday morning First to Know Forecast (04/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool and clear start this morning with temperatures in the 40's again with mostly clear skies and light winds. We've got another pleasant day on tap as highs climb into the lower 80's with breezy winds from the south and mostly sunny skies. The forecast is turning warmer and more humid through the week as the weekend chill leaves us. Humidity and cloud cover will be steadily increasing over the next few days and showers and storms return toward the second half of the week. A front will move into the southeast by Thursday and stall out and linger into Friday and the weekend, keeping showers and a few storms in the forecast with highs in the 80's and morning lows only in the 60's.

