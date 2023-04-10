Monday morning First To Know forecast (04/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will still deal with periods of cloudiness on this Monday with leftover moisture amid a cool air mass. Rain activity will be somewhat limited and confined to the Suwannee Valley, but sunshine can be limited, as well. These factors lead to an ongoing trend of below-average temps, with forecast highs today rising into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Breezes will be noticeable for most of the day. Tonight, scattered clouds will remain with lows near average in the low to mid 50s. Northeast winds will continue through midweek, keeping heat from building back. For the last half of the week, a disturbance in the northern Gulf will help warm things up, but also bring in more clouds and rain opportunities with scattered thunderstorms later Thursday and Friday. It will be warmer and unsettled at times next weekend.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist