Monday morning First to Know Forecast (04/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a clear and comfy start to the day with temperatures in the lower 50's and mostly clear skies. We've got a pleasant start to the week on tap before storms and the potential for severe weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be sunny this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the lower 80's with winds from the south-southeast.

Our next severe weather threat arrives on Tuesday. Scattered storms during the afternoon have the potential to produce strong wind gusts, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado or two. Storms will arrive in southern Georgia by the early afternoon with an enhanced risk issued from the NWS Storm Prediction Center.

Another round of storms will move in on Wednesday, once again driving up the severe storm potential. Strong storms are possible Wednesday and the primary threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

A strong cold front will finally push the messy weather out of the area by Thursday. A few showers and a couple storms may linger during the morning, but there severe risk low.

Much colder and drier air will filter in for Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will only be around 70 degrees. Morning's will get cold again with low temperatures expected to plummet to the upper 30's to low 40's over the weekend.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First to Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.