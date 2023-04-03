Monday morning First To Know forecast (04/03/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Areas of clouds will greet you this morning. Overnight passing showers can support local fog patches during the morning commute. A broader areas of thunderstorms moving west through some Deep South states will influence the development of our own showers and storms later this morning in the Florida Panhandle, which can help spark additional storm action in the tri-state, southwest Georgia, and Florida/Georgia stateline counties later this afternoon. Some storms will be gusty and can be severe. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s depending on the amounts of clouds and the timing of showers and storms. Any storms will diminish later this evening with leftover clouds.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist