Monday morning First to Know Forecast (03/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool and clear start to the day with temperatures in the 40's and light winds. Grab an extra layer or two before heading out this morning. We've got high pressure in control of the weather for today with dry air in place and sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 70's with winds from the east-southeast. Tuesday will be a couple degrees warmer and feature more clouds. Rain and storms will approach from the west, but Tuesday will remain mostly dry until the night. Our next chance for storms arrives on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. The NWS SPC has issued a slight risk for severe weather. Storms can pack heavy rain and gusty winds. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, as well. Showers and storms may linger into Thursday. Friday into next weekend should herald a shift towards drier and more pleasant weather.

