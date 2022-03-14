Monday morning First to Know Forecast (03/14/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a chilly start to the day with temperatures just above freezing across most spots in the Big Bend and southern Georgia. Patchy frost is possible as you head out this morning, especially for inland locations north of I-10. We've got a beautiful, warmer day on tap with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures climbing into the lower 70's this afternoon! Winds out of the south will help increase moisture in the air so it won't feel as dry, and we'll begin to see more clouds in the sky. Enjoy the pleasant forecast before the threat for showers and storms, and some severe storms returns again on Tuesday.

The NWS SPC has issued a marginal risk for coastal areas south of I-10 and areas further south in the FL Peninsula for Tuesday afternoon and evening with the main threat be damaging winds within thunderstorms. If heavy rainfall moves through coastal areas, localized flooding is possible where the ground is already saturated. Rain and storms could linger into early Wednesday before we clear out toward the end of the week with temperatures looking seasonable for March.

