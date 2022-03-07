Monday morning First to Know Forecast (03/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool and mostly clear start with temperatures in the mid 50's. We've got a warm, mostly sunny afternoon on tap as highs climb into the mid 80's with breezy winds out of the southwest. With high temperatures flirting with potential record highs and the continued dry weather today, be sure to avoid any outdoor burning today as fire weather danger stays high.

A weak cold front will slide down into the area late Monday into early Tuesday. Some scattered showers are possible on Tuesday. The front will stall out and drift back northward as a warm front, eventually parking itself as a stationary front through late week. This will allow for a soggier pattern to take over midweek and beyond with beneficial rainfall on the way. Rain chances will eventually become near widespread from Wednesday through Friday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. High temperatures will be in the 70's Wednesday through Friday. Around 3-5" of beneficial rainfall is expected for the work week which will help the worsening drought conditions. A stronger cold front will wipe this pattern away but some rain may linger into early Saturday. Thanks to the potent cold front, much chillier air will be around next weekend!

