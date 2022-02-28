Monday morning First to Know Forecast (02/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a mild start to the day with cloudy skies and some patchy coastal showers. We've got rain and clouds on tap for the day with an upper level disturbance moving across the southeast keeping patchy showers around for the afternoon. Limited instability means that nothing will be too strong with just on and off rain, overcast skies, and temperatures staying in the lower 60's through the afternoon. Keep an umbrella packed. Shower chances begin to fall tonight as moisture moves out and skies gradually clear with lows in the 40's overnight.

March begins magnificently with a prolonged dry stretch coming up that will last until the weekend! A gradual warm-up will take over too, as high temperatures each day climb through the 70's into the lower 80's by the weekend. Plenty of sunshine will be around to enjoy each day with relatively low humidity and a very seasonable, spring-like feel.

