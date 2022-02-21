Monday morning First to Know Forecast (02/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool and calm start to the week with temperatures in the 40's and a few passing clouds. After a gorgeous weekend we're warming up this week as daily high temperatures hover near record levels with little to no chance for rain. Aside from a rain chance in southern Georgia this afternoon and evening, we're looking dry with sunshine through the rest of the work week as daily high temperatures are in the low to mid 80's with a mix of sun and clouds each day. It won't feel like summer humidity, but conditions will be a bit more sticky especially in the mornings with lows around 60° and patchy fog in the mornings. The forecast becomes a bit more active by Friday into the weekend with rain chances and some cooler temperatures toward the weekend.

