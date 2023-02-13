Monday morning First To Know forecast (02/13/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're entering a day with abundantly clear conditions as the latest zone of high pressure slides eastward over the Gulf and into our region for the next 36 hours or so. This provides us with dry air and good opportunities to reduce the leftover moisture from the widespread weekend rainfall. Winds will be lighter today, generally 10 mph or less, as temps rebound from the 30s and 40s around sunrise to highs in the mid-afternoon in the mid and upper 60s. The core of the high-pressure system will be on top of the region overnight, continuing the trend of clear sky and falling nighttime readings to lows in the mid 30s to around 40° Tuesday morning. We will cycle through another midweek warming trend with highs in the 70s, which leads to a late-week rain and thunderstorm chances starting later Thursday. A couple of stray stronger storms can happen here, but we'll miss out on the brunt of the severe storm activity that will impact other sections of the Deep South.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist