Monday morning First to Know Forecast (02/07/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool and cloudy start with temperatures in the 40's and a light breeze. We're starting off the day dry but some showers are expected this afternoon as skies remain cloudy with winds from the north. Showers will remain mostly light, but you may want to snag the umbrella as you leave the house. Highs will stay in the mid 50's this afternoon. We'll see some lingering rain showers overnight but rain will dry out by early Tuesday morning with clearing skies through the day tomorrow. Highs will stay in the 50's tomorrow before warming up into the mid 60's by mid week. Expect more sunshine by Tuesday afternoon through the rest of the week with cool mornings in the 30's and mild afternoons in the mid 60's. Some rain chances will likely return this weekend.

