Monday morning First to Know Forecast (01/31/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 30's and 40's as we warm up into the beginning of February. After the chilliest temperatures we've seen in more than 10 years, things are looking warmer. Highs this afternoon will get back into the mid to upper 60's with mostly sunny skies and winds from the west. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect high temperatures to climb even more each day, likely reaching the 70's by Wednesday afternoon. Mornings won't be as cold either!

Late Thursday and Friday is when we'll likely see that next round of rain and perhaps a couple of storms. Next weekend will get chilly again after another cold front passes through the region and rain chances linger.

