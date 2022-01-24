Monday morning First to Know Forecast (01/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Monday morning! It's a cold and frosty start to the week across the Big Bend and southern Georgia with temperatures in the upper 20's and lower 30's with clear skies and a light breeze. Be sure to layer up before heading out this morning. We're going to warm up into the upper 50's this afternoon with increasing clouds later this afternoon. Rain chances return to the forecast tomorrow as a low pressure system from the Gulf swings through. We'll stay on the chilly side of the low, meaning skies will be cloudy and temps will be chilly as showers become widespread by daybreak with rain chances through tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 50's. Wednesday and Thursday will be on the dry and on the cool side after we clear out Tuesday night. Morning lows will be in the 30's with highs in the 50's before rain chances return again on Friday.

