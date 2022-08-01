Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Monday First To Know Tropics check (08/01/2022)

tropics check 2022 slate
abc 27 First to Know Weather
tropics check 2022 slate
tropics check 2022 slate
Posted at 6:12 AM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 06:12:43-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — August starts off very settled in the tropical Atlantic basin waters. Massive amounts of dry air continue to suppress new disturbance development, and waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic lose their moisture source once entering the dry-air region. No tropical depressions or storms will form under these conditions this week.

We do tend to monitor areas deeper in the Caribbean and the tropical Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles this month, where systems start to originate leading toward the usual peak formation time frame later in August and through the first part of September.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.