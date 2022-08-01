Monday First To Know Tropics check (08/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — August starts off very settled in the tropical Atlantic basin waters. Massive amounts of dry air continue to suppress new disturbance development, and waves of low pressure in the eastern Atlantic lose their moisture source once entering the dry-air region. No tropical depressions or storms will form under these conditions this week.

We do tend to monitor areas deeper in the Caribbean and the tropical Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles this month, where systems start to originate leading toward the usual peak formation time frame later in August and through the first part of September.