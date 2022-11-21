Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A couple of waves are scattered in the southern latitudes of the Caribbean and the tropical North Atlantic, but none of them will develop sufficiently to become a concern for tropical depression or storm action this week. There are no disturbances expected to strengthen significantly through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:36:24-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.