Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/21/2022)

Posted at 3:36 PM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 15:36:24-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A couple of waves are scattered in the southern latitudes of the Caribbean and the tropical North Atlantic, but none of them will develop sufficiently to become a concern for tropical depression or storm action this week. There are no disturbances expected to strengthen significantly through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.