Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/14/2022)

Posted at 4:17 PM, Nov 14, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Conditions around the tropical Atlantic aren't raising concerns for short- or long-range tropical depression or storm chances this week.

