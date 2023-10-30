Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/30/2023)

Watch Now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A swirl of low pressure north of the northeastern Bahamas is poorly developed and is forecast to be shoved off to the northeast by an advancing cold front moving east from the Mississippi River region. The disturbance will not have an effect on the local weather pattern.

A separate, broader area of moisture in the western Caribbean is being affected by stronger upper-level winds near it. Any development will be gradual as the moisture is expected to move slowly to the west. There are no indicators that show it becoming an issue for the Gulf region in longer-term pattern projections.

