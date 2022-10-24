Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/24/2022)

There are no significant signs of worrisome tropical developments that would have an affect on the local weather pattern this week.

A couple of disturbances in the western Atlantic have low to marginal chances to form into tropical depressions over the next few days. One of them can bring adverse weather conditions to Bermuda, but neither system will have impacts in Florida as they are shown to generally move northwest to north over the Atlantic waters.