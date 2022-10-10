Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/10/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're entering a slightly more-settled development pattern across the Atlantic basin this week. Zones of faster upper-level winds in the lower tropical Atlantic are causing strong wind shear that will essentially prevent current disturbances from undergoing a strengthening trend in the days ahead.

A portion of the remnants from the former Hurricane Julia over the southern Yucatan Peninsula is poised to move into the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf. Development chances for that portion of the disturbance are quite low as it is forecast to move west-northwest this week. Some of its upper cloud cover will cause more cloudiness over the Gulf in general, but there won't be any adverse effects experienced here from the system's presence.