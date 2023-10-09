Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/09/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A disturbance in the eastern tropical Atlantic moving west away from the Cape Verde region is projected to move west-northwest, then more northwest, over a week's worth of time. It does have high expectations to become a tropical depression within two days. It is not foreseen to affect land areas for many days.

A weak low-pressure system in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico will get caught up in a zone of fast upper-level winds just to its north, near the western Gulf coast over the next day or two. Its moisture source will be carried to the east and bring widespread rain to the central and eastern shores of the Gulf region starting Wednesday. Locally, our rain coverage will be at its highest late Wednesday through most of Thursday. The system isn't in an ideal setup to become stronger, and a tropical depression forming from it are unlikely.

The next name to be used on this season's list is Sean.