Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (10/02/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Philippe is located near the island of Barbuda in the Leeward Islands chain late Monday afternoon with peak winds of 50 mph. Philippe is forecast to move more to the northwest to north over the next few days, going over open ocean waters and moving away from the Greater Antilles. In its lengthy life span, it has its best chance to become a hurricane late this week on its northward trek.

While there are a few scattered disturbances in various parts of the Atlantic basin, none of them currently have reasonable development chances, and no systems will threaten the Gulf area this week.