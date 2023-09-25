Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/25/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We've monitored numerous Cape Verde-region tropical systems over the last four weeks, and as September closes out soon, there will still be a couple of tropical disturbances to monitor.

One such disturbance is well southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, and has shifted back and forth over the last few days in its strengthening efforts. Nonetheless, there's still a reasonable expectation for the system to gain tropical depression status later this week as it moves mainly to the west or northwest.

While there is deep moisture in the southern Gulf region, faster upper-level winds will prevent it from gathering any concerning level of strength. No tropical lows are expected to affect the Gulf region this week.