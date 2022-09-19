Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While Hurricane Fiona pulls away from Hispaniola and spreads into the western North Atlantic, two other noteworthy systems exist elsewhere in the ocean waters.

A disorganized tropical wave a few hundred miles west of the Windward Islands is not impressively formed Monday evening. It is expected to keep moving west-northwest into the Caribbean later this week. The upper winds there are rather weak, which would help cause more development of the disturbance over the warm sea waters. Several long-range projections show the disturbance holding form and moving west-northwest through the end of the week and beyond. Precise expectations that far ahead are not possible to make, but its forecast trends have garnered general interest and closer monitoring for the Gulf region this weekend and next week.

A second disturbance is farther north in the open north Atlantic with trends favoring it moving north and not posing a risk to land through its life span.