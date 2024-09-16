Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/16/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We are looking fine when it comes to local tropical activity this week. None is expected as a stalled front eventually gets a shove to the south by the low-pressure system over the Carolinas and a supporting trough pattern later this week over the eastern U.S.

Tropical Depression Gordon in the open Atlantic has no bearing on local weather expectations.

While the Caribbean is quiet now and should remain that way through this work week, some long-range indicators point to an area of moisture building in the western side of the sea over the weekend that can support some tropical low formation. There's no precision right now regarding what forms and where it goes, but we'll continue to check in on forecast trends and how they change in the coming days, and how those changes influence the chances for a tropical disturbance forming.