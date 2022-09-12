Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/12/2022)

Following the transition of the former Hurricane Earl into a post-tropical cyclone, we are left with no named systems across the Atlantic basin this Monday evening.

The eastern waters of the tropical North Atlantic continue to produce waves of unsettled weather that will move to the west and west-northwest over time this week. There is still a considerable amount of dry air present to the north and west of these systems, and it will keep development efforts slow and limited. The systems have low long-range chances for growth into tropical depressions.

There is no immediate concern for effects to be felt in the Gulf region through this week from these or any other disturbances.