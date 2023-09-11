Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from hurricanes Lee and Margot, the only other zone of unsettled conditions lies in the tropical regions of the North Atlantic south of the Cape Verde Islands, where a currently disorganized tropical wave is forecast to move west and undergo gradual intensification this week. There is a reasonable chance for the system to become a depression later this week. Long-range projections have the system moving more to the northwest this weekend while remaining out to sea.

The next name to be used in this season's list is Nigel.

No disturbances are forecast to affect the Gulf region in the next seven days.