Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (09/09/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from Tropical Storm Francine in the western Gulf of Mexico, there are two tropical waves in the open tropical Atlantic waters, near and west of the Cape Verde Islands, that have long-term favorable chances to form into tropical depressions. These systems are far from any local land mass, and signals indicate them remaining over the ocean for the long-range future.
