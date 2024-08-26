Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/26/2024)

Atlantic basin satellite image (4pm 08/26/2024)
abc 27 first to know weather
Atlantic basin satellite image (4pm 08/26/2024)<br/>
Atlantic basin satellite image (4pm 08/26/2024)
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a broad stretch of drier air and a few zones of faster upper-level winds, we continue to experienced reduced tropical disturbance activity around the waters of the Gulf and Caribbean. Even in the tropical Atlantic, a chain of systems will struggle to develop with these conditions in mind, so there are no expectations for tropical depressions to form through this week and likely the weekend to come.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood