Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/26/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a broad stretch of drier air and a few zones of faster upper-level winds, we continue to experienced reduced tropical disturbance activity around the waters of the Gulf and Caribbean. Even in the tropical Atlantic, a chain of systems will struggle to develop with these conditions in mind, so there are no expectations for tropical depressions to form through this week and likely the weekend to come.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.