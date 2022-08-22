Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Various zones of unsettled conditions are in the eastern side of the tropical Atlantic Ocean. One tropical wave west of the Cape Verde Islands is battling against nearby dry air, which is affecting its development efforts. In the long-term, there's a modest chance for it to emerge from the dry environment and gather some strength toward the end of the week as it continues its west movement over open waters.

Other sources of moisture are scattered closer to the Caribbean and Gulf, but there are no strong signals of development from any of them. They can contribute to broader rain coverage and heavy rain for some Gulf coast states this week.