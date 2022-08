TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few scattered disturbances are being monitored in various parts of the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean, but conditions do not favor strengthening of these or other systems present across the waters.

We do closely watch these and other areas in the Caribbean and the tropical Atlantic east of the Lesser Antilles, where systems start to originate leading toward the usual peak formation time frame later this month and through the first part of September.