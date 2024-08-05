Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (08/05/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Debby will continue its slower crawl into southeastern Georgia and the coastline of the Carolinas. A weak atmospheric wind setup will prevent Debby from moving in any solid direction through midweek, which will prolong the threat of sustained rain and flooding conditions in those portions of the Southeast.

A separate tropical wave entering the eastern Caribbean will move west-northwest through this week, just north of the South American continent. It is forecast to continue in that path with low- to mid-range development chances toward the end of this week.