Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/31/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A continued presence for more than a week now, a disturbance located 650 miles north of the northern Leeward Islands is forecast to stay on a northerly course over the upcoming days while gradually gaining organization. The system has a high chance to become a tropical depression within the next two days. Further intensification is possible through the week over the open central North Atlantic, with a reasonable chance to become a tropical storm in its life span. Its name would be Emily if the disturbances reaches tropical storm level of strength next. The system has no effect on the local weather pattern for the state line region.

A second, smaller and weaker system is moving northeast, away from the mid-Atlantic coastline. Development chances are low and significant strengthening is not expected.

Other moisture sources in the tropics currently have minimal to no chance to become tropical depressions in the week ahead.