TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Trends favor an ongoing pattern of tropical disturbance inactivity through this week.

Zones of fast upper-level winds persist around the eastern islands of the Greater Antilles and Lesser Antilles, which would shear apart any areas of moisture that move into the region. Most of the upper air over the Atlantic is quite dry. No organized systems exist closer to the Gulf region, where upper winds are lighter.

Long-range indicators suggest this quieter trend may stretch into early August.

