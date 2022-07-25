Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/25/2022)

tropics check 2022 slate
Posted at 4:31 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 16:31:20-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Trends favor an ongoing pattern of tropical disturbance inactivity through this week.

Zones of fast upper-level winds persist around the eastern islands of the Greater Antilles and Lesser Antilles, which would shear apart any areas of moisture that move into the region. Most of the upper air over the Atlantic is quite dry. No organized systems exist closer to the Gulf region, where upper winds are lighter.

Long-range indicators suggest this quieter trend may stretch into early August.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.