Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/24/2023)

Tropical Storm Don is quickly losing its tropical form Monday evening and is no longer being tracked. What's left of it will keep moving north in the colder northern Atlantic.

A persistent disturbance reaching the Lesser Antilles late Monday is set to move into a zone of drier air and stronger upper winds in the Caribbean. These factors play a big role in reducing its chances to become a better organized system over the next several days.

Lastly, a ragged disturbance a few hundred miles north of Puerto Rico will tend to move west through midweek, into an area with weaker upper winds and warmer water temperatures. Any strengthening trends will be gradual and current chances are in the low range. However, the disturbance is forecast to make a closer approach to the Atlantic coast of the Southeastern U.S. later this week.

None of these systems will raise the threat level from the tropics for the Big Bend and nearby areas.