Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/18/2022)

The combination of limited moisture, upper winds, and a dry and dusty setup aloft will keep any chances for new tropical systems slim to nil this week.

The Saharan dust layer is most dense in the tropical Atlantic Ocean, with lower concentrations around the western Caribbean and Gulf regions. There can be times of slight haze in the sky over the Big Bend and state line region caused partly by this dust layer. There shouldn't be noticeable adverse effects noted by its presence.