Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/15/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mid-July is typically a stabler time for tropical action in the Atlantic basin, and the current pattern leans heavily on that reputation. Areas of moisture present in the southern latitudes are not well organized, and the air nearby is very dry, so there is no anticipation for new systems to develop over the next several days to come.
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 15, 2024
