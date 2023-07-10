Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/10/2023)

Most of the tropical Atlantic basin features patches of dry air with some upper-level dust from the Sahara desert, a typical phenomenon at this phase of the hurricane season. There are also persistent zones of strong upper winds in the central Caribbean and north of the Greater Antilles. These will keep tropical cyclones from developing and organizing in these areas this week.

Separately in the northern latitudes of the Atlantic, a raggedly formed disturbance closer to Bermuda has some opportunity to strengthen further this week, but the pattern favors it moving east, away from the North American continent. It should not be a factor or a threat for the local area.