TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The former Hurricane Beryl moved inland over southeastern Texas this morning, and will take its heavy rain and stronger wind gusts into the Mississippi Valley and beyond.

Fortunately, there are no current tropical disturbances or areas of moisture that have any real chance to strengthen or develop over the next week. Zones of dry air are present, which should be effective in keeping activity from forming into better-organized tropical lows in the days to come.