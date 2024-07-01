Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (07/01/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Aside from Hurricane Beryl which is in the eastern Caribbean late Monday, there are two disturbances in the tropical southern extent of the North Atlantic:



One disturbance still several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles island chain has struggled a bit recently to maintain organization efforts. It's currently pegged at a 50% chance to become a tropical depression within seven days. It will battle against a zone of dry air that surrounds it on its north, west, and east sides. That dry zone will hinder strengthening in the near-term.

A second wave coming off the west African coast does not had a development forecast from the National Hurricane Center yet, but there's ample time to monitor its progress.

No direct threats to the Big Bend region are foreseen from tropical activity this week.