Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/26/2023)

Faster upper-level winds in the Caribbean and the southwestern side of the north Atlantic cause the former tropical storms Bret and Cindy to weaken into leftover waves of low pressure. The remnants of Cindy have a low-end chance to re-develop in the Atlantic waters far off the U.S. east coast later this week. Either way, it will have no effect on the weather pattern in the contiguous U.S.

A disturbance is noted a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands; there is no formal outline for long-range possible development, as upper shear is still present in its path. Nonetheless, future forecast trends will be watched.