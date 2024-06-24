Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/24/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The nearby Gulf and western Caribbean waters have settled down in comparison to the recent past. No near-term chances for tropical system formation exist in the Atlantic basin.

One wave of moisture just north of the South American coastline is forecast to traverse the southern edge of the Caribbean through this week while moving west-northwest. Some long-term signals suggest a tropical low developing in the western Caribbean by the weekend. This is projected to continue on a west-northwest path through the Yucatan Peninsula and the southwestern Gulf waters early next week.

There are no indications that it would have an effect on local conditions through this week and the early part of next.