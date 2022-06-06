Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/06/2022)

abc 27 First to Know Weather Alex forecast track (5pm 06/06/2022)



The former Tropical Storm Alex has turned into a "post-tropical" storm system moving swiftly to the east-northeast at 31 mph. The National Hurricane Center has issued its final forecast track for Alex, which will remain over the open waters of the North Atlantic.

No other systems are expected to develop through Friday.

Long-range indicators suggest a blob of moisture over southernmost Mexico may support the development of low pressure either in the Pacific or the far southwestern Gulf, but there are no concerns being raised at this point.