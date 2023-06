Monday evening First To Know Tropics check (06/05/2023)

A disturbance on the eastern side of the Atlantic Ocean is pegged with a low-end chance for tropical or subtropical development over the next few days. It is located southeast of the Azores and will have no bearing on the weather pattern or near-term tropical tendencies here in the Gulf or Caribbean regions. The atmosphere above the waters around Florida are rather inactive with steady wind shear (fast upper-level winds) around the region.