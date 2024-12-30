Monday evening First To Know forecast (12/30/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While it will be mainly clear this evening, and the air will feel relatively dry, there is a higher likelihood for fog and low clouds to develop late at night and through most of Tuesday morning. Coastal areas will be affected first before more of the fog settles across many state line counties before the sun comes up on the final day of the year.

Evening readings will go from near 70° to the lower 50s by midnight. As fog forms, temperatures will level off, so morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid 50s.

The fog will break as the air warms by mid-morning. Winds will also increase, dispersing the fog more efficiently. Those will lead to broad sunshine, and the breezy west wind will aid in bumping up temps to the upper half of the 70s, even close to 80° for some eastern Big Bend areas.

New Year's Eve night will be mainly clear with temps falling into the mid to low 50s before midnight. Morning lows will be near average in the 40s. Sun and few clouds will prevail on New Year's Day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A series of systems will prolong the cooler spell into the weekend and beyond. Without much moisture, rain chances will be at or near zero until early next week.

