Monday evening First To Know forecast (12/19/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite nearly full sunshine today, clouds will overtake the sky this evening and tonight as a disturbance scoots along the northern Gulf. Moisture will lead to sprinkles and showers reaching tri-state areas first, then passing to the east through the morning hours Tuesday. This activity will hold temps from falling too deeply; readings will drop into the upper 40s and level off there overnight. Clouds and occasional showers and rain prevail in the daylight hours Tuesday as highs slowly rise into the mid 50s once the veil of clouds and rain departs as soon as the late-afternoon. Areas of clouds will mix with peeks of sun Wednesday and Thursday with ongoing coolness. Late Thursday, a strong cold front will drive up shower chances and cause a huge cold-air outbreak for the Southeast that will trigger widespread freezing temperatures for several mornings around Christmas weekend and highs that will struggle to top 40° in some cases on Christmas Eve. Hard freezes are possible Christmas Eve morning and Christmas morning for temperatures that can fall below 23°.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist