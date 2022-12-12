Monday evening First To Know forecast (12/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A stalled frontal zone offshore is causing waves of clouds area-wide and patchy showers for the western Big Bend area. Lingering moisture can support a few more showers near the Apalachicola River this evening and late tonight, with varying amounts of cloud cover elsewhere. Forecast temps will be somewhat stable, falling through the 60s later and reaching lows in the middle 50s. Tuesday will be mild with a partly sunny sky; isolated sprinkles will be possible mainly early in the day, with periodic sunshine in the afternoon. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. Wednesday will feature building cloudiness as a potent cold front and line of thunderstorms marches across the Southeast; some storms with strong wind gusts can be experienced late Wednesday night and Thursday morning, along with a couple of instances of possible tornado warnings. The front will bring drastically colder air into the region starting Thursday afternoon.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist