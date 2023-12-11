Monday evening First To Know forecast (12/11/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The current source of dry air with a cold northerly wind flow will bring about chilly readings this evening and in the morning, with temps reaching the 40s by sunset on their way to the low to mid 30s for Tuesday morning lows. It will be cold, clear, dry, and calm enough for areas of frost to develop, and the typically colder locations around Tallahassee airport and outlying sections of the Suwannee valley will encounter a brief light freeze. Upper-level clouds will stream overhead by Tuesday afternoon, causing the filtered sunshine effect as temperatures stay on the cooler side with forecast highs in the low to mid 60s. The rest of this week will feature partly sunny conditions with consistent lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. This year, if it's December, it means there's a rain chance on the weekend, and the one upcoming is no different. A complex of Gulf systems will fling more clouds and moisture our way Saturday with a possible peak in rain coverage by Sunday. Thunderstorm chances are low at this time.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist