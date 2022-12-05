Monday evening First To Know forecast (12/05/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're in a mild setup that will keep temperatures in the days ahead above average with scattered clouds and breaks of sunshine virtually each afternoon. With more moisture in the air, we'll have support for morning fog over land. That moisture over the cooler bay waters will get fog to settle during the day, and some of it will move inland in the evening and overnight hours. As a result, dense fog and sharply reduced visibility is possible in many areas. Temperatures will fall into the 60s and level off around 60°. As sunshine increases Tuesday, highs rebound to the upper 70s. A few showers are possible in the western Big Bend with the gathered moisture and southerly flow. High pressure over the Gulf will nudge its way toward us later this week; that's when the warmest temperatures are forecast, with readings getting to 80° or so. A weekend cold front will knock some of the warmth down, and an early-week second front can bring a few more showers into the region.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist